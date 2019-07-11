NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police said they have a break in a cold case from six years ago.
Chief Tony Reyes held a news conference to discuss the new details at 11:30 a.m.
The murder of 18-year-old Javier Martinez happened in Dec. 2013 in the area of Hemingway and Russell streets.
After five years of in-depth investigation, 22-year-old Tyhitt Bember of New Haven was found to be responsible for shooting Martinez.
The investigation revealed Martinez was walking alone from his home, headed to a nearby friend's house.
Before Martinez got to his destination, he was approached by two males.
The armed male, Bember, attempted to rob Martinez, which led to a brief struggle and then the shooting.
Bember is currently in custody of the Connecticut Department of Correction, serving a sentence for a non-fatal shooting that occurred on or about Jan. 13, 2014 near Hillhouse High School.
On July 7, a warrant was issued to Bember for felony murder, criminal attempt/robbery, and carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit.
Bember was arraigned in court on Thursday.
