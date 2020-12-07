NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As the Elm City deals with an uptick in crime, the city’s mayor and police chief want its residents to know officers aren’t slowing down.
On Monday, the department announced the arrests of a number of people it says were driving most of the violence throughout the city.
Five people were indicted last month on a number of federal drug charges and the chief says they were moving cocaine throughout the Newhallville neighborhood.
Chief Ontoniel Reyes added that’s just part of it. The department has also solved a number of shooting and added more are in the works, including a murder from earlier this year.
One of the recent arrests is connected to an early morning shooting last Friday outside a gas station on Sargent Drive.
That’s where a 28-year-old man was found shot in the head inside an SUV.
Now, while the victim remains in critical but stable condition, police say they’ve arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Osorio. He’s facing a number of charges and police say more arrests are expected.
Chief Reyes says they recently secured two arrest warrants for two shooting dating back to last year.
Just hours ago, the department secured an additional arrest warrant for a murder on Munson Street from earlier this year. While he didn’t go into specifics, back in July, 40-year-old Howard Lewis of Hamden was shot while in his car on Munson Street.
Chief Reyes says they will have more information on this development later this week.
While the department is making progress, Chief Reyes admits there is plenty of work to be done.
New Haven is also trying to fill its ranks while deal with veterans retiring and other officers out due to COVID-19 and contact tracing.
Chief Reyes says New Haven, like many big cities across the country, is dealing with an uptick in crime during the pandemic.
On Thanksgiving night, three people were shot in New Haven’s Cedar Hill neighborhood, which followed a deadly shooting just two weeks earlier.
The chief stressed while it might take time, his detectives are determined to get justice.
“I worked in the detective bureau for many years and I ran the homicide, but the reality is it sometimes takes years before we’re able to find resolution for families and it’s difficult,” Chief Reyes said.
As for the murder on Munson Street, the chief expects to release more information on Wednesday when he’ll be joined by the victim’s family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.