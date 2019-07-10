NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police announce arrests of dozens of gang members linked to violence in the city.
The department made the announcement at a press conference.
The operation called Operation Fantasy Island was spearheaded by the FBI, state police, and several other local departments.
The investigation began last year and police say this gang, the Island Brothers, is responsible for recent gun violence in the city.
It was announced that 25 members of the Island Brothers gang appeared in federal court after getting arrested Wednesday morning.
The connected the gang to shootings and homicides. Since the investigation is ongoing, police would not release details about which incidents the gang was connected to.
According to police, members of the Island Brothers gang were arrested years ago and recently released from prison.
"It's people that went to jail, have come back out, and decided not to stop the violence," said Lt. Karl Jacobson, New haven Police Department.
Police did not give details on the charges, but said most of the arrests include drugs and weapons charges.
"There's come gang activity, a lot of drug trafficking, but what got us onto this group was the violence," Jacobson said.
The names of the gang members arrested were not released.
New Haven Police Chief Tony Reyes said the investigation is ongoing and they expect more arrests and indictments.
"We want to send a message. We want to send a message that if you engage in gun violence, we're going to come after you with every resource that we have available to us," Reyes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.