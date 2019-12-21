NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police arrested a man in a deadly shooting that took place on Thursday.
Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Parris Jr. for the shooting death of 55-year-old Michael Rosario in a building on Court Street.
Police said Parris Jr. and Rosario knew each other, both live in the same building on Court Street, and were fighting at the time of the shooting.
Police said Parris Jr. allegedly shot Rosario in the head. Rosario died at Yale New Haven Hospital on Friday.
Parris Jr. confessed to police as being responsible for killing Rosario, police said.
Parris Jr. was charged with Murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
