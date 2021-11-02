NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police arrested one of their own officers on harassment and computer crimes charges.
Officer Monique Moore had two warrants out for her arrest for separate but related incidents, according to police.
The first warrant charged Moore with the family violence offenses of second-degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief. The second charged her with two counts of third-degree computer crimes, which is a class D felony in Connecticut.
The New Haven Police Department's Internal Affairs Division began investigating the case on Oct. 4. Moore was placed on administrative two days later.
She turned herself in to her department on Tuesday.
New Haven police said Moore has been a member of the department since 2014 and was assigned to the patrol division.
Investigators said the warrants in the case are sealed, so no other details about the case are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.