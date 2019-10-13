NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police arrested 47 adults and a juvenile on charges related to street racing on Saturday evening.
Lieutenant Jason Rentkowics organized posts at locations on Foxon Boulevard in New Haven.
Police made most of the arrests near the Foxon Boulevard McDonalds.
Prior to the sting, Lieutenant Jason Rentkowics and other officers spoke with business owners who reported the drag racing was unwanted and frequent.
Most of the arrests range from trespassing, motor vehicle charges, operation of an unregistered vehicle, and misuse of plates.
In total, police said there were 47 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest, and 10 vehicles towed. All arrestees were issued a promise to appear in court for the crimes committed.
