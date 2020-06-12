NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police in the Elm City arrested a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection to a number of carjackings and stolen car incident in the city Friday.
According to police, this is the fifth NHPD stolen auto arrest in eight months for the 13-year-old and the third NHPD stolen auto arrest in six months for the 15-year-old.
Investigators believe the incidents began Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. and ended Thursday with the arrest of two New Haven teenage males.
In addition to the New Haven incidents, detectives are aware of several similar robberies in Hamden and one in Woodbridge.
Police said in total, seven vehicles were taken at gunpoint and three failed armed robberies were committed.
A break in the investigations occurred Thursday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., when a New Haven sergeant positioned his parked police vehicle in the area of Winthrop Avenue near Scranton Street.
Police said the sergeant was aware four of the stolen vehicles had been recovered in the same general area of Stanley Street, Chapel Street, Mead Street, and Miller Street.
While parked, the sergeant spotted a stolen Ford Edge sport utility vehicle (SUV) as the vehicle traveled on Winthrop Avenue.
The sergeant notified police dispatch and began to follow the stolen SUV. As other officers responded, a brief pursuit began. The SUV, occupied by the teens traveled west on Chapel Street and turned left onto Ellsworth Avenue.
After crashing the SUV into a residence on Ellsworth Avenue, the two teens fled on foot. Officers were able to find the teens hiding in a basement.
At the scene, officers seized two BB guns including one with realistic-looking firearm features.
Officers found one of the weapons on the driver’s seat of the SUV and another at a nearby trash can.
No injuries were reported and officers transported the teens to police headquarters.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
