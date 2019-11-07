NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police arrested two teenagers accused of stealing a car from a school parking lot Wednesday evening that had two children inside.
A 14-year-old and an 18-year-old have since been arrested in the case. The car was also found on Thursday in West Haven.
The car was stolen around 5 p.m. from the Roberto Clemente School on Columbus Avenue on Wednesday.
New Haven police said they were in the process of issuing an Amber Alert but the children were found before that went into effect.
About an hour later, the two children, a 5-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl, were found in the Rice Field area, near Wilbur Cross High School, by Kasandra Monteiro of Naugatuck.
She was trying to get around rush hour traffic by exiting the highway and driving along English Drive, which put her in the right place at the right time.
"The little boy was just huddled with his sister like he was protecting her, holding onto her," Monteiro said.
The children were taken to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital for evaluation.
Police said while officers were out searching for the suspects, one spotted the SUV and got a good look at the driver.
It turns out, the 14-year-old driver is someone police are familiar with and they took him into custody Thursday morning.
New Haven Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the teen allegedly admitted to stealing the car.
"They jumped in the car, didn’t notice the children were in it for quite some time, according to them, dropped the children off at Rice Field," Jacobson said.
The children are safe with their mother, who could potentially be facing charges as well for leaving them in the car unattended.
“We’re still investigating, she may not have gone fully into the school and even the suspect had mentioned the mother was in close proximity to the car, so we’re going to take everything into account and find out if there will be charges for the mother or not," Jacobson said.
I hope the suspect is caught and bludgeoned
