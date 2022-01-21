NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A hoax about masks that cause unconsciousness in wearers prompted a warning from New Haven police.
Police said on Thursday that they became aware of a viral message that circulated in the community.
"The message warns of individuals attempting to distribute masks which were laced with chemicals, causing the wearer to become unconscious," police said in a news release. "The New Haven Police Department verified that this message is a hoax."
New Haven police said they reached out to the neighboring communities of Hamden, East Haven and West Haven. There were no incidents reported there.
"Please do not post or amplify this hoax," New Haven police warned.
