NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are attempting to identify a man allegedly involved in several robberies.
On Friday, October 4 around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue between Bassett Street and Willis Street.
While responding, police received calls of an armed robbery at 671 Dixwell Avenue, 13 Shelton Avenue, and 284 Dixwell Avenue, which were all businesses.
Police received information that a masked man entered the three businesses and robbed them of cash at gunpoint.
There is no description of the man released.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the robberies or the suspect is asked to contact New Haven Police.
