New Haven Police build relationships within the community

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - To combat the rise in violence, New Haven Police are working to build relationships within the community, on and off the court.
In one week there were five shooting, with 3 of them deadly.
The assistant police chief said, "We’re going through a tough time in New Haven, right now with violence, but it’s real important for the community to be with the police."
The Cops and Ballers tournament has been held each year for four years.
"What this is, is 3 on 3 basketball. The teams are made up of part cops, part community, playing together, against each other ,Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.
Jacobson said the relationships forged could help solve and prevent crimes. "That’s a big thing in New Haven. With the uptick in violence, we need the community’s help and this is how you build community and you get more information to help the community."
Frontline officers will meet the players on and off the court.
Daniel McDuffie, a frontline officer's, team came in third place. He said, "It feels very important. I was born and raised in New Haven. I know a lot of people out here. They’re able to make a lot more connections with officers from the same community. I enjoy coming out and playing basketball with them. We’re all one."
Some residents feel like officers are not in tune with the community.
Julio Solivan gave credit to the police for taking a good first step. He said, "Be more around the environment. See what kind of people are really out here, like actually know their community."
He continued, "At least they’re trying to show that they’re cool or something, so they’re not to be feared, because I know a lot of people who fear the police because of many things that have been going on."
Solivan said a second step could be to have this event more than once a year.
