NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- More than a week after a New Haven police captain was shot, he was released from the hospital on Thursday morning.
New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff was shot when he came upon a deadly shooting the night of Aug. 12.
The shooting happened in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Troy Clark was shot and killed.
Clark's family held a vigil last week in New Haven.
He was described as a beloved son and uncle. They said he was always happy and that they'll miss his jokes the most.
Capt. Duff was shot three times and was rushed to the hospital.
On Thursday morning, he was released from the hospital as a line of dozens of officers saluted him.
A suspect still remains at large.
