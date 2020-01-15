NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven police captain who was shot and nearly died was back at work for the first time on Wednesday.
Captain Anthony Duff returned to work for the first time since the shooting.
Back in August, Duff was off duty when he interrupted a deadly shooting. He was shot three times during the incident.
Other officers rushed to the scene and saved his life by applying tourniquets to stop the bleeding.
Duff underwent emergency surgery and spent a week in the hospital, but made a full recovery.
The department posted about Duff coming back to work on Twitter.
First Day Back - Welcoming CAPTAIN ANTHONY DUFF pic.twitter.com/0Jf3D24UKx— NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) January 15, 2020
