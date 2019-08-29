NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, New Haven police said Captain Anthony Duff did not fire his weapon before being shot earlier this month.
Duff came upon the deadly shooting on the night of Aug. 12, in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue.
Troy Clark was shot and killed.
Capt. Duff was shot three times and was rushed to the hospital.
He was released just last week.
While police said there have been some recent developments in the case, a suspect still remains at large.
On Thursday, New Haven police said they’ve taken the lead on the investigation, which revealed Duff did not fire his weapon during the incident.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact New Haven police.
Also on Thursday, Duff attended a meeting at the police department. It was his first time back to work since being shot.
Duff thanked those in attendance, who in turn gave him a standing ovation.
“I would just like to take a couple of minutes to thank all the supporters from within the police department, from all over the city, from all over the country. Law enforcement personnel, retired personnel, private citizens, church organizations, union groups. The outpouring of support has been phenomenal," Duff said.
Last Friday, just one day after being released from the hospital, Duff attended the funeral services of Troy Clark and offered his condolences to the family.
