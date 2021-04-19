NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The New Haven Police Department held a send-off ceremony for Captain Anthony Duff who retired after 25 years with the department.
Duff retired on April 14, 2021 but was on vacation on the day of his retirement.
On Monday, the department planned a surprise celebration for Duff.
After the celebration, members of the police department lined up outside to salute Duff as he left the building for the last time.
In August of 2019, Duff was shot in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue when he came upon a shooting. Duff witnessed a person get shot and killed, and that’s when the suspect turned his gun on Duff.
Police Captain recovering after being shot, suspect still at large
He was not on duty or in uniform during the shooting, but he was able to radio for backup.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had emergency surgery but made a full recovery.
Duff returned back to work in January of 2020.
New Haven police captain returns to work after being shot
He had 25 years of service with the New Haven Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.