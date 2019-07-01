NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's new police chief will be announced on Tuesday, according to the city's mayor.
Mayor Toni Harp said on Monday that she scheduled a news conference for the following day.
She said she'll reveal her appointee to fill the vacant chief position.
The announcement is happening at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.
Former Chief Anthony Campbell announced he was stepping down back in February after being with the New Haven Police Department since 1998. He was sworn in as chief in 2017.
Before that, former Chief Dean Esserman resigned in 2016 after he allegedly berated a waitress at a restaurant.
Assistant Chief Tony Reyes is currently the interim chief.
