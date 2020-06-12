NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The New Haven Chief of Police is calling for the termination of one of his officers after a use of force incident in December.
On Friday, Chief Ontoniel Reyes held a press conference about a use of force incident involving a New Haven Police officer.
Reyes announced that on December 25, 2019, Officer Jason Santiago used excessive force during an arrest.
The incident happened on Lombard Street after officers were called for the report of an intoxicated individual.
Chief Reyes said a struggle ensued as officers were trying to place the man in handcuffs. The man was placed in handcuffs and Chief Reyes says was no longer a threat to the officers.
While the man was in handcuffs, Chief Reyes said Santiago used excessive force on the man by kicking him while he was on the ground.
Chief Reyes said video of the incident will be released on Friday.
Santiago was placed on paid administrative leave and will go before the Board of Commissioner next week.
Chief Reyes is recommending to the Board of Commissioners that Santiago be terminated.
"This does not represent the best of this department," Chief Reyes said.
Santiago is an 8-year veteran of the force.
Another officer was involved in the incident, but was not an accomplice to Santiago.
Chief Reyes said the second officer had no opportunity to stop Santigao and was not complicit in the incident.
The second officer, who was not named, was in violation of three department policies and was given a 15-day suspension, which is the maximum the chief can give.
The department was not notified about the use of force incident until a court proceeding.
Chief Reyes said an investigation started on March 10, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the investigation has taken longer than expected.
The State's Attorney's Officer has started their own investigation. They have not made a decision yet on the investigation, but Chief Reyes said Santiago could face charges.
