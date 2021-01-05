NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The City of New Haven announced on Tuesday that New Haven Police Chief Ontoniel Reyes will be retiring this year.
While an exact date has not been determined, the city said his retirement would take place this spring.
Chief Reyes has been with the department for 22 years, starting as an officer promoting over the years to eventually become the chief over the past two years.
“Over the past year, I have worked closely with Chief Reyes and gotten to know him well. The Chief has provided consistent and guiding leadership to our Police Department through one of the most challenging years in recent history. New Haven has been fortunate to benefit from his integrity, strength of character, compassion for the community, and work ethic. I am grateful that the Chief has given us advanced notice to ensure a smooth transition. I wish the Chief all the best in his future endeavors,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
Chief Reyes’ term as chief ends in January of 2022, therefore, the city will be looking for an interim-chief to fill out the remainder of the term.
“New Haven is my home. I was born and raised here and served our community for twenty-one years. I am honored and grateful to have started here as an Officer and to rise up the ranks to Chief of Police. This fleeting moment—these twenty-one years—has been such a journey for me. I want you all to know that I’m still here, I still love this City, and I look forward to seeing you all in my civilian attire,” said Chief Reyes. “I am forever indebted to the residents of the City of New Haven, my coworkers, those lives that I have touched, and all those who have touched me over the past two decades. I will continue to be a resident here and spend more time with my family, who have been with me through thick and thin. This job is taxing on the mind, body, and spirit, and I salute all my fellow officers on their tireless work. I will miss you all greatly,” Chief Reyes said.
