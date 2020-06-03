NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Protesters and the New Haven Chief of Police sat down for an honest talk on Wednesday.
It was a powerful scene where marchers once again took to the streets, calling for change.
The protest was small, with only about 100 marchers, just a fraction of the 1,000 that turned out over the weekend, but they were passionate.
The police chief assured them that they’re being heard, and he’s committed to changing the culture.
The protesters started at the green, marching up to the courthouse, and towards the Broadway shopping district.
It wasn’t just resident of New Haven, but people from a number of different cities. Joining them along the way was New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, who marked and took with a knee with them as they stopped on State Street.
But as marchers made their way to police headquarters, it’s there where they were met by Chief Tony Reyes, members of his command staff, and other officers who took a knee and listened to the groups concerns.
With last week’s death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, protesters around the country have shouted ‘enough is enough’, saying systemic racism and police brutality needs to stop.
Given the chance to speak, Chief Reyes joined the group and held a candid conversation, admitting the department has had problems in the past and adding he knows what it’s like to be discriminated against by the police, growing up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood.
But he says he’s open to listening and talking because both sides agree there needs to be changes.
“My message is it’s got to be about hope, right, it’s got to be, I agree with you. What do we do from here? We acknowledge the history of this badge, this uniform. I acknowledge the history of the department. This department hasn’t always gotten it right, in fact it’s gotten it wrong a lot, but you have people here committed to change, so give us a chance to do that,” Chief Reyes said.
After the sit down broke up, some of the organizers went inside the police department with the chief saying he wanted to set up a meeting with them to talk about this more.
Wonder if the protesters talked about not breaking the law in the first place so you don't get arrested??
"Wonder if the protesters talked about not breaking the law in the first place so you don't get [killed]??"
There, fixed it for you.
Brian Duffy ~ Tariffville, CT
