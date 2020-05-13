NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The New Haven Police Department has been making some special rounds every so often to surprise special residents on their birthdays.
On Wednesday night, the police made some stops in the Elm City.
Police personnel and squad cars gathered at a downtown New Haven police substation.
“Children are out of school, they are unable to celebrate their accomplishments, they can’t have a graduation or a pro, or birthday, so this is a good way for the police department to celebrate the youth they have at home,” said Sgt. Shayna Kendall, New Haven Police Department.
Police were able to surprise residents of all ages, including Matt Morales. He didn’t know what to expect when his parents asked him to hang out in his front yard.
“I’m going to turn 12,” Morales said.
“Times are tough, times are hard. We want to celebrate kids, so our department teams up with the police to say, ‘hey, let’s do something special for these kids, let’s do something special during this time,’” said Ronald Huggins, New Haven Youth Services.
This is the fourth time during the pandemics that the police have paraded around the city. Wednesday’s route had seven stops, and each was unique and memorable.
“We’ve been waiting since 5:45 p.m., they’ve been in the window. He knew someone was coming. Johnny didn’t know it was going to be all this with cupcakes and singing too,” said Terry Yopp.
The thanks you rang out as loud as the police sirens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.