NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to fire a police officer after an excessive use of force incident in 2019.
On Tuesday night, the Board of Commissioners held a meeting after New Haven Police Chief Ontoniel Reyes recommended Officer Jason Santiago be fired.
Last week, Chief Reyes called for the termination of Santiago after he was involved in a use of force incident on December 25, 2019.
New Haven Police Chief calls for termination of officer after use of force incident
In a 4 to 2 vote, the police commission decided to fire Santiago.
"When Officer Santiago decided he wanted to escalate that situation, he put himself and others at risk. Greater risk of self and greater risk of injury," Chief Reyes said.
Chief Reyes spoke for several minutes during the police commission meeting, saying that Santiago is a well-respected officer, but says they need to hold themselves accountable and build trust with the community.
"This is about us saying to our community that we will not condone what's wrong," Chief Reyes said.
The incident involving Santiago took place on Lombard street after officers were called for the report of an intoxicated individual.
A struggle ensued as officers tried to place the man in handcuffs.
After the man was placed in handcuffs, body cam video shows Santiago kicking the man in the groin and punching him after the man spits in his face.
The New Haven Police Department released the body cam video of the incident, which can be seen here.
During the meeting, Santiago spoke for nearly 20 minutes about his last 8 years on the force and saying the body camera video doesn't fairly depict his character.
"I never come to work thinking how can I hurt someone today. I am remorseful. It does not describe who I am as a person," Santiago said.
Santiago was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident.
"What Officer Santiago did was unacceptable," Chief Reyes said.
Following the termination of Santiago, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement saying, “I am pleased with the Board of Police Commissioner’s decision tonight. These are difficult decisions to make. I understand Officer Santiago had a good record as a New Haven Police Officer. Even so, we must have a high standard for officer conduct in the New Haven Police Department and ensure officers do not use unnecessary force. Officer Santiago’s actions, punching an individual while the individual was in handcuffs, is clearly an action that goes well beyond what is appropriate conduct. This type of behavior is not acceptable and should have significant consequences.”
While the commission deliberated their decision, a protest was taking place outside city hall, with organizers demanding Santiago and two other officers be fired.
Santiago has been part of the force since 2012. He won Cop of the Week and this past Sunday, save a man from a burning car.
Another officer was involved in the incident, but was not an accomplice to Santiago.
Chief Reyes said the second officer had no opportunity to stop Santigao and was not complicit in the incident.
The second officer, who was not named, was in violation of three department policies and was given a 15-day suspension, which is the maximum the chief can give.
The department was not notified about the use of force incident until a court proceeding.
Chief Reyes said an investigation started on March 10, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the investigation has taken longer than expected.
The State's Attorney's Officer has started their own investigation. They have not made a decision yet on the investigation, but Chief Reyes said Santiago could face charges.
