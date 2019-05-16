NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday afternoon, New Haven police joined community leaders for a walk to help build better relationships.
New Haven’s interim police chief, members of his command staff, and community leaders headed to the Whalley Avenue neighborhood for a community walk.
The stroll, which is the idea of Daniel Hunt, brings them to different sections of the city, reaching out and talking to business owners and neighbors.
“It’s about building relationships, this is what we’re doing today, building relationships with building owners, community members and engaging with the community,” Hunt said.
New Haven Police Lt. John Healy said the group was hitting the commercial businesses, saying “We’ve made packets for the business to include target hardening, things they can do themselves to help address the beautification as well as safety tips they can do.”
Hunt, who started the walks back in the fall of 2017, said he’s already planning another community walk for next month in another part of the Elm City.
