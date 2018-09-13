NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - A police officer was involved in a crash in New Haven on Thursday morning.
It happened on Grand Avenue between Jefferson and Olive streets.
A Channel 3 crew was on the scene and reported that there didn't appear to be serious injuries.
However, an ambulance was there.
There's no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
