NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – It’s an all out push for new police officers in New Haven.
The Elm City launched its recruitment drive this week, with officers taking their pitch to local neighborhoods.
These are challenging times for police departments all across the country and in New Haven, it’s also a busy time with a recent uptick in violent crime, including a shooting on Wednesday morning.
Whether it’s dropping off brochures or talking with shoppers, New Haven police officers Todd Kelly and Yelena Borisova are looking to reel in new recruits.
“It’s still a great profession, we’re looking for some good people that can also help us out,” said Sgt. Dana Smith, New Haven Police Department.
Sgt. Dana Smith heads up the New Haven Police Department’s recruitment program, which headed out to Whalley Avenue on Wednesday morning. They are getting the word out on an upcoming police academy class.
“Even if someone is not able to apply, they may know someone who is able to apply, so we’re just encouraging as many people to come on out,” Sgt. Smith said.
People like Ebony Boyd, who admits she was caught off guard.
“I thought it was weird because usually you don’t see the police department walking around,” Boyd said.
At least not in the parking lot of a grocery store, but the approach works.
“I’m interested myself. I’m going to look over and I’m on the phone with my sister, telling her about it,” Boyd said.
As these officers stated their cases, across town, detectives were working a case. An early morning shooting on Howard Avenue left a 32-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
It follows a weekend in which six people were shot, including a man who was killed.
The surge in violent crime in New Haven comes at a difficult time.
Earlier this summer, the city slashed $4 million from the police budget and eliminated 48 vacant positions. Demonstrators have called for defunding the police as part of a nationwide movement protesting police brutality.
It is a difficult time to get people to consider coming on out. It’s a scary time for some. Some people look at law enforcement in a different light, but the men and women of New Haven do a phenomenal job day in and day out to maintain the city,” Sgt. Smith said.
While it’s open to anyone, Sgt. Smith says they’re really encouraging New Haven residents to apply, highlighting a starting salary of nearly $50,000 and a pension.
You need to be 21 by November, have a valid drivers’ license and a high school degree, along with passing a physical and written test, and a background investigation.
“The biggest thing is making a difference. If you’re looking to make a difference for your community, make a difference for yourself and your family, this is the right job,” Sgt. Smith said.
You can apply now at policeapp.com/newhaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.