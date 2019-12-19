NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven’s police chief says there’s more work that needs to be done within the city.
This comes as violent crime is trending up, including a shooting outside of a school earlier this week.
New Haven’s chief of police says the Elm City is safe and until this uptick, looking back over the years, crime has been trending down.
Chief Tony Reyes says when it comes to safety, it’s not looking at statistics and numbers, rather looking at the mindset.
He says those living and working in the city need to feel safe and that’s something they’re committed to improving.
“I grew up in a time where you couldn’t walk down Winchester Avenue without fear of getting shot, you couldn’t walk down Congress Avenue without fear of getting mugged, shot, or killed. It’s a very different New Haven,” Reyes said.
Reyes says they have to continue to work to keep it that way, something residents reminded him of.
On Thursday morning inside police headquarters, Reyes, his command staff, and district managers broke down the yearly crime stats.
Over the last nine years, homicides are down considerably from 32 to 10, but saw an increase compared to last year. The same can be said for shots fired.
“We had twelve double shootings, that twelve people shot in a single incident, we had an 8-year-old shot, we had a 9-year-old shot, we had a police officer shot. We have to talk about those things,” said Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson, New Haven Police Department.
Reyes says tracking down the person who shot Captain Anthony Duff and killed 46-year-old Troy Clark of West Haven remains one of the department’s top priorities going into 2020.
“Make no bones about it, we have not missed a beat making sure we’re holding this person responsible and I can assure you, that’s going to happen in the very near future,” Reyes said.
New Haven says shootings involving gang members are down over the last few years, along with crimes committed by juveniles, attributing a big success to programs like Project Longevity and Project Safe Neighborhoods where those at risk or just out of prison are brought in, talked to, and given resources.
But, on Monday morning, a gang member, just released from prison last month, was shot in front of a school in which a bullet went into a classroom.
“The spikes are attributed, we had some major players that came out. The shooting we had recently, that person just came out of prison, just a major player in 2009, 2011, and has not shortage of enemies,” Reyes said.
It’s why the chief says the must continue to take the mindset of partner, predict, and prevent. But, when it comes to safety, Reyes says one of the biggest steps is simply engaging with the community.
“We need to do a better job at our community meetings, showing our presence, and talking about this mindset of safety, the fact that we are on it,” Reyes said.
In addition to violent crimes, another priority in the new year is quality of life issues, the ones that really have a direct impact on those living and working in the city.
