NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police were looking for 11-year-old Joshua Batista on Saturday.
According to officials, Joshua Batista was found safe and unharmed on Sunday.
The initial information was reported as follows:
Batista was leaving the corner house on Valley Street and Strong Street on foot.
He was wearing a blue Gateway Community College t-shirt with a grey long sleeve shirt underneath, dark grey sweatpants or blue jeans, and white sneakers.
He is 5'1" and weighs 110 lbs.
Police ask that anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Joshua Batista contact the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at 203-946-6316.
Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).
