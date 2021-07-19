NEW HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) - The New Haven Police are hosting the Police Athletic League's Camp and Wilbur Cross High School.
The camp aims to build community trust with law enforcement. It is open to young kids and employees teens as mentors and staffers.
Chief Renee Dominguez of the New Haven Police Department,
“They’re interacting with officers from New Haven, from Yale, from UNH, from Southern, here in an environment that’s only fun. And now when they go back to when school starts and when the officers go back to the streets, and they’re going to see these same kids and we’re making these connections that is at the heart of community policing.”
The camp is part of the city's multi-pronged approach to curbing violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.