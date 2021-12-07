NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A staff member at a New Haven school was arrested for being involved in an altercation with a student.

New Haven police identified the staff member as 42-year-old Deron Beasley.

New Haven Public Schools spokesperson Justin Harmon said this incident happened during the day Monday inside a classroom at Edgewood School.

"The New Haven school district takes very seriously any incident that poses physical risk to a student," Harmon said. "The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department."

Harmon said Beasley was put on leave while the altercation was investigated.

It's unclear how the incident started.

The student sustained minor injuries and was released to a parent.

Police charged Beasley with risk of injury to a minor, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree assault.

Beasley was held on a $15,000 bond before being released.

Beasley was the second New Haven Public Schools staff member to be arrested in as many weeks.

Just before Thanksgiving, police and school officials announced that a staff member at the Truman School was taken into custody for reportedly assaulting a student.

The staff member, 46-year-old Paul Vercillo, was charged with risk of injury to a minor, assault in the third degree, and disorderly conduct.

Vercillo's bond was set at $20,000.