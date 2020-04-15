NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating the death of a man in the department’s holding facility.
On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., police arrested 31-year-old Desohn Wilson on domestic violence charges.
He arrived at the Union Avenue Detention Center and was due to be transferred to court later in the morning.
Around 2:45 a.m., police found Wilson unresponsive in his cell. An ambulance transported Wilson to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The death is believed to be non-criminal, but the cause of death ruling will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The investigation is ongoing.
