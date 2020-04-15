One dead in motorcycle crash in New Haven

(WFSB file photo)

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating the death of a man in the department’s holding facility.

On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., police arrested 31-year-old Desohn Wilson on domestic violence charges.

He arrived at the Union Avenue Detention Center and was due to be transferred to court later in the morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., police found Wilson unresponsive in his cell. An ambulance transported Wilson to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The death is believed to be non-criminal, but the cause of death ruling will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.