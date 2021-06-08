NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police have identified a man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Springside Avenue.
Police said 37-year-old Miguel Ramos, of New Haven, was found dead at the scene.
There’s no word on a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.