NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police have identified a man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon.
Police said 31-year-old Marquis Winfrey, of Hamden, was shot Monday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, between Elizabeth and Cherry Ann streets.
He arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital by a private vehicle and was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (1-866-888-8477).
