NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday.
Police identified him as 53-year-old Milton Williams of New Haven.
They said the crash happened Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and Temple Street.
A woman was driving with the flow of traffic on Elm Street when she entered the intersection, police said.
She struck Williams and remained on the scene.
Any witnesses with information on the incident are asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.
