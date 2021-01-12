NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police have identified the two people who were found dead inside a home Sunday morning.
New Haven residents Alfreda Youmans, 50, and Jeffrey Dotson, 42, were found dead inside a Winthrop Avenue apartment Sunday morning.
They had been found by a visiting nurse around 11:30 a.m. Police said they had been fatally shot.
On Monday, there was still police tape around the multi-family home, as detectives were still investigating what happened.
An investigation is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with information to give them a call at 203-946-6304. All tips can be made anonymously.
