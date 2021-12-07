NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Several New Haven schools will have an increased police presence on Tuesday after a series of school threats.

Social and emotional support will also be available for students.

New Haven officials say threats made on Monday are not credible Four New Haven County high schools dismissed early on Monday due to threats.

Eight schools ended up going into lockdown on Monday, but police ultimately deemed all the threats not credible.

One arrest was made at Wilbur Cross High School on Monday, according to police.

They said a 17-year-old from the school fabricated a story about a gunman trying to get into the school.

Police also said they are in the process of charging a second individual from out of state.

According to police, it started with the Wilbur Cross High school student who made up the story to police about an individual with a gun trying to get in the school.

Wilbur Cross immediately went into lockdown and then students were dismissed early.

Police were later alerted to social media posts threatening different schools.

Some of the other schools that received threats were Riverside, Hillhouse, Amistad and Career.

Police said some of those threats were made on Instagram and they’re working on issuing an arrest warrant for that individual who is not from Connecticut.

It was a terrifying experience for students.

"During the lockdown, I get messages from friends saying there's a shooter, blah, blah,” said Hector Ayalicolon, senior, Eli Whitney Technical High School.

The Wilbur Cross High School student who was arrested was charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

New Haven police said they are working closely with Hamden police to see if threats that were made in that school district are connected.