NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on Monday morning.
A gunshot victim has been pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
The incident happened just before 9:20 a.m. in the area of Clifton and Lenox streets.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.
