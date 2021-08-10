NEW HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) - The New Haven Police are investigating a 1 p.m. homicide that happened on Dixwell Ave., near the Hamden town line.
This marks the eighteenth homicide of the year.
“This loss of life is tragic,” said Mayor Elicker. “My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the victim. Combating violence in our city and keeping the residents of New Haven safe continues to be my top priority.”
