NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating a stabbing.
They said it happened at the intersection of Bassett Street and Dixwell Avenue on Wednesday morning.
The area is closed to drivers.
Officers said they responded just after 4:45 a.m.
The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
No other details were released.
