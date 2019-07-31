NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating a pair of stabbings.
They said the first happened at the intersection of Bassett Street and Dixwell Avenue on Wednesday morning.
The area was closed to drivers.
Officers said they responded just after 4:45 a.m.
They said they found a man suffering from several visible slash wounds.
The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Around the same time, a private vehicle dropped of a second victim to the emergency entrance of Yale-New Haven.
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening slash wound to his back.
No other details were released.
It's unknown of the two stabbing incidents are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
