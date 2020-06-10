NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A shooting is under investigation in New Haven, according to police.
Officers said the call about it came in just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The caller reported that a person was shot on Greenwich Avenue between First and Second streets in the Hill neighborhood.
One person was transported to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
Police said an update would be forthcoming by the morning as more information became available.
