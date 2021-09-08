NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating two reported shootings.

The first happened just before 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on East Pearl Street, between Grand Avenue and Exchange Street.

A 32-year-old man from West Haven was hit by gunfire, according to police. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The second shooting happened just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. The police department's Shotspotter system detected shots on Shelter Street, between Grand Avenue and Clay Street. Police said they also received a number of 911 calls.

Channel 3's cameras were at that scene as well.

A 56-year-old man from New Haven was struck by gunfire there. The victim was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear if the shootings are related.

Anyone who witnessed the shootings is asked to contact New Haven police anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).