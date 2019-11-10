NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating reports that a person was shot on Sunday.
Police closed Kensington Street on Sunday afternoon.
Channel 3 saw an officer searching a pile of leaves with a metal detector.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates as this story is developing.
