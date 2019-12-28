New Haven police investigate second shooting in a week on Daggett Street

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police were on scene of Daggett Street following the second shooting in a week.
Police on scene told Channel 3 there was a shooting, but officer on scene said it was not deadly.
Channel 3 spotted a candlelight vigil on the ground nearby.
Police were called to a deadly shooting in the Daggett Street area a week ago.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.