NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police responded to a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon, just south of Southern Connecticut State University.
The shooting happened on Crescent Street.
The university community was notified about the shooting, which happened just south of campus.
SCSU officials said there was no threat to the campus.
An investigation is currently underway.
(1) comment
More shootings in New Haven than in Kabul, Afghanistan.
