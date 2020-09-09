NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Two separate shootings that happened in New Haven on Tuesday are under investigation.
The first happened just before noon on Tuesday. A 26-year-old man arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
In search for a crime scene, police canvassed the area of Hemingway Place and Quinnipiac Avenue.
The second shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Wilmot Road and Wintergreen Avenue.
A 20-year-old victim was found inside a minivan on Wilmot Road, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers in the area with a K9 found a handgun.
Police said there are no indications at this point that the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information should contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
