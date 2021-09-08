NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It's been a violent few days in New Haven with four shootings in as many days.

On Monday night, a 45-year-old man was shot and killed on Poplar Street in Fair Haven.

On Sunday morning, a 30-year-old man was shot to death on Chamberlain Street in New Haven’s Annex neighborhood.

"I think what we’re seeing in Fair Haven, unfortunately, is the result of a lot of people, when they disputes, trying to settle disputes with guns," said New Haven Police Lt. Michael Fumiatti.

On Tuesday, a shooting happened just before 8:10 p.m. on East Pearl Street, between Grand Avenue and Exchange Street.

A 32-year-old man from West Haven was hit by gunfire, according to police. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Another shooting happened just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. The police department's Shotspotter system detected shots on Shelter Street, between Grand Avenue and Clay Street. Police said they also received a number of 911 calls.

Channel 3's cameras were at that scene as well.

A 56-year-old man from New Haven was struck by gunfire there. The victim was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition.

Stopping by a barber shop on Grand Avenue, New Haven’s mayor and police are trying to get the pulse of a neighborhood.

It’s one Rubiel Rodriguez calls home.

“There definitely needs to be, I don’t know if it’s more police. I don’t know what it is, I can’t tell you guys. It’s a big issue that’s been going on for a while,” Rubiel said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Justin Elicker, along with the police department’s district manager and city staff, walked the Fair Haven neighborhood, talking with residents and business owners, addressing any concerns they might have.

New Haven is using a number of strategies, like additional bike patrols and walking beats, bringing back its shooting task force, and hiring more street outreach workers to try and diffuse potential issues.

While there is progress, including making more gun arrests and taking more guns off the streets compared to this time last year, the shootings continue.

Last year, New Haven had 20 homicides. Now it’s already up to 21, with roughly four months still to go, leading some to question whether the strategies are working.

“The short answer is yes and no. We’ve seen success with gun arrests, so that’s an indication it’s working,” Elicker said. “The challenge is it’s hard to attribute a shooting that doesn’t happen to one of these initiatives, because you don’t know the shooting didn’t happen. So what we can say is indications are we are making progress.”

Both the mayor and the police lieutenant stressed they need the community’s help to provide information, adding there were a number of people outside Tuesday night during that shooting.

They also stress that all information can be made anonymously.

Anyone who witnessed the shootings is asked to contact New Haven police anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).