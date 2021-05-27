NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a shooting that happened Wednesday night.
The deadly shooting happened on Sherman Parkway near Munson Street around 8:30 p.m.
Police only identified the victim as a 34-year-old man from West Haven.
A 28-year-old New Haven man remained at the scene and identified himself as being involved in the shooting, police said.
Following this latest act of violence, the call for plans to put a stop to it continues.
Clergy members from New Haven held a news conference on Thursday morning to discuss the ongoing violence in the city and call for change.
On Thursday morning, Elicker released a statement saying:
Cities across the country are experiencing a rise in homicides, and New Haven is no different,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “I’m working everyday with Chief Dominguez to ensure we’re deploying every possible resource to keep our community safe. Initiatives like the shooting task force partners with surrounding communities to share intelligence, and Project Longevity and Project Safe Neighborhoods are working to keep returning citizens out of trouble. We’re also engaging in a full court press to get services to those most in need, particularly our re-entry population—which is why we opened our re-entry center earlier this year. Every life lost is a tragedy; I was at the scene tonight and I’m working day and night to ensure our city is safe for each and every resident.
