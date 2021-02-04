NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating a violent arrest involving their officers that took place in January.
On Wednesday, the department released body camera footage of the arrest that is now being investigating for excessive use of force.
The video shows three officers arresting 52-year-old Shawn Marshall in a building a Church Street on January 29, with one of the officers seen punching Marshall in the head.
In a police report, officers said they were called to the Regus Office Space Service Provider section of the building where a woman said the office was banning Marshall from the office immediately.
Police said Marshall had a service agreement with the business to use office space until Jan. 27, 2021. The police report says the business officials “voided that agreement due to disruptive behavior by Marshall.”
It is alleged that Marshall was seen going into office spaces that weren’t his.
Marshall denied ever receiving a notice of being banned and was upset he was not being allowed back inside the business to gather his belongings.
The business allowed Marshall to retrieve his belongings while being escorted by police.
According to the police report, after Marshall retrieved his belongings, he was escorted to thee ground floor of the building and was told he was banned from the 19th floor.
In the body camera video, Marshall is seen speaking to police about a number of things from his plans for his business to calling a local pastor to have her say a prayer over the phone.
The officers asked Marshall numerous times to tell them if anything criminal had happened to him, but he failed to do so, according to the report.
Marshall then began yelling at the officers to have “someone go get that white man’s license,” which police say he was referring to a possible involved party who was never mentioned in any prior conversation with police.
He then became more upset and was told enforcement would happen if he did not leave the building. Marshall said he wouldn’t leave until police got the man’s license.
At that time, police said they took out their handcuffs to detain Marshall. Marshall then began to run away from the officers.
According to the police report, Marshall was taken to the ground by the officers and he attempted to “violently” kick one of the officers in their thigh area. That officer fell back several feet.
Marshall attempted to kick the two other officers and knocked off one of the officer’s glasses and hat.
The police report states Marshall made a spitting noise and one of the officers said he “attempted to get my hand near his face to prevent him from doing so.”
The body camera video shows New Haven Officer Justin Cole then punching Marshall in the head as officers struggled to place him into handcuffs.
“To try and gain control, I punched Marshall in the area of his head three times,” Cole said in the police report.
"Anytime there is a use of force, I think you have to make sure it was done properly and as a person who watched the video, the punches were concerning," said Mayor Justin Elicker.
In the body camera video, Marshall and the officers can be seen engaging in a struggle. Due to the struggle, all three of the officers involved body cameras fell off.
Marshall was sprayed with pepper spray by the officers in the “front area of his body.”
"I do think the officers spent a long time trying to de-escalate the situation, but never the less, when anything like this happens, we need to make sure we look into it," Elicker said.
New Haven police made the body camera video available following the arrest.
In addition to releasing the body camera footage, Chief Ontoniel Reyes said, “our department will conduct a transparent and thorough investigation to determine the appropriateness of the officers’ actions. We take use of force seriously and the Internal Affairs review will determine if the use of force was within the guidelines of department policy.”
The officers are still on active duty as the internal affairs investigation plays out.
"I was disturbed by it. It was disturbing and a lot of red flags went up," said Dori Dumas, President of New Haven NAACP.
Greater New Haven NAACP President Dori Dumas says she's already been in contact with Chief Reyes, who initiated the internal affairs investigation.
Channel 3 went to Marshall's address on Thursday to get his side of the story, but he did not answer the door. Channel 3 also tried to contact him over the phone, but it went straight to voicemail and his mailbox is full.
Marshall is facing a number of charges including assaulting an officer, interfering with police, disorderly conduct, and failure to allow fingerprinting.
