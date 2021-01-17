NEW HAVEN (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide after officers found a car crashed into a building.
According to police, officers were called to the scene in the area of Grand Avenue and Lloyd Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
At the scene, officers found a car crashed into the side of a building at 337 Grand Ave. police found a driver suffering from a gunshot wound.
Emergency personnel transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said prior to the shooting, the 32-year-old man was sitting in his parked car on Grand Avenue. After he was shot, the driver drove across the Lloyd Street intersection and struck the building.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
