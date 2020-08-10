NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A toddler in New Haven is fighting for her life after overdosing on medication.
Police say a 17-month old girl ingested some sort of medication at a home on Norton Street over the weekend.
She remains in extremely critical condition, police said.
An investigation is underway.
There is no word at this time on any arrests.
