NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff says it happened just after 1:30 on Whalley Avenue between Davis and Anthony Streets.
First responders located a deceased 68-year-old New Haven woman lying in the roadway.
Capt. Duff said that the woman was struck by at least one vehicle, but investigators aren't ruling out the possibility that she may have been struck by more than one vehicle.
A vehicle was not present at the scene when officers arrived.
The bumper of a vehicle and additional evidence was located at the scene.
That section of Whalley Avenue was closed to through traffic for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police.
